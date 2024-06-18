Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 129 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 470.6% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 38,569 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 120,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $6,090,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,500 shares of company stock worth $102,952,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.51. 4,090,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,798. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 734.94, a P/E/G ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $394.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, FBN Securities upgraded shares of CrowdStrike to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

