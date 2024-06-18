Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 398 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. 30,798,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,824,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $312.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.