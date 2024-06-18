Versant Capital Management Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. Global X MSCI Greece ETF comprises about 2.7% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 4.51% of Global X MSCI Greece ETF worth $9,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,155,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 90,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 56,650 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

GREK stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.22. 25,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,154. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

