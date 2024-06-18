Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,513 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Versant Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 201,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 537,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 608,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 45,725 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAU traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 417,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $37.74.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

