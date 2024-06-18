Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 403 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.38. 2,456,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.96 and a 200-day moving average of $200.26.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,349 shares of company stock worth $11,118,356. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

