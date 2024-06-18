Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 616 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,444,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,804,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.61.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.89. 1,205,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.93. The company has a market cap of $83.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.