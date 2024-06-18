Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 935 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 34,396 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,430,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,631,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,113. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.79.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

