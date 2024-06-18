Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $424.00 to $421.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $473.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.71. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $335.82 and a 12-month high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,086 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,266 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

