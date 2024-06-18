VerusCoin (VRSC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,859.60

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00001807 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $90.06 million and $2,859.60 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,544,637 coins and its circulating supply is 76,544,667 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,538,365.89365692 with 76,538,390.32343084 in circulation. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.17695502 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5,407.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.