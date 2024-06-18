Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $10.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSP. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $9.42 on Thursday. Viant Technology has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $598.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the third quarter worth $69,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 357.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viant Technology by 379.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Viant Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

