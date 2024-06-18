Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IHD)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHDGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IHD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. 31,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,934. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.