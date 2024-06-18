Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
IGA stock remained flat at $8.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,620. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.16.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
