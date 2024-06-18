Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

IGA stock remained flat at $8.78 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,620. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.69. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.16.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

