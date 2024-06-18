VPC Specialty Lending Investments (VSL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.89 on July 18th

VPC Specialty Lending Investments (LON:VSLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.89 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:VSL opened at GBX 44.10 ($0.56) on Tuesday. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a one year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 74.19 ($0.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 28.78 and a current ratio of 180.07. The firm has a market cap of £122.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.61.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

