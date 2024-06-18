Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,757 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,346,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,461,835,000 after acquiring an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.0 %

VMC traded down $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.67. 275,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,880. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $190.51 and a fifty-two week high of $276.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

