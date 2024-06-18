Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $1,950,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $485.21. 24,293,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,605,828. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $431.82. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $486.86.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

