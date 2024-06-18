Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vail Resorts (MTN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $201.00 to $161.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $217.00.

6/7/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $179.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $256.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $226.00.

4/22/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $243.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $229.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.96. 342,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average is $214.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

