Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vail Resorts (MTN)

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2024

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) in the last few weeks:

  • 6/7/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $201.00 to $161.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/7/2024 – Vail Resorts was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $217.00.
  • 6/7/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $229.00 to $179.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/7/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $256.00 to $231.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/7/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $262.00 to $259.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/6/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $244.00 to $226.00.
  • 4/22/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $252.00 to $243.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/22/2024 – Vail Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $229.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.96. 342,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.62 and its 200 day moving average is $214.13. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.14 and a 52 week high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $176.20 per share, for a total transaction of $101,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.