Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.07.

NYSE:WELL opened at $103.77 on Friday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 301.23%.

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

