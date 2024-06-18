WEMIX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $388.35 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $388.35 million and $7.83 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WEMIX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s genesis date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 961,389,666 coins and its circulating supply is 363,062,406 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official website is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 961,315,132.9486775 with 362,988,464.93991876 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.94480338 USD and is down -8.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $4,714,758.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WEMIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WEMIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

