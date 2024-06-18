Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $42.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Williams Companies traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 1612111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

WMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.42.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,150 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $459,148,000 after buying an additional 921,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

