Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Molson Coors Beverage comprises about 7.0% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $34,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 96,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 46,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,337,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 236,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after buying an additional 46,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6,418.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 2,210,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,259. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

