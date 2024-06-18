WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.41

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 27757 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,671 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 286,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after purchasing an additional 19,082 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 202,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSX was launched on Aug 2, 2018 and is managed by WisdomTree.

