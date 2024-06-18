WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 34,924 shares.The stock last traded at $57.72 and had previously closed at $57.64.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $775.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 34.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 167,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,755 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 324.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,621,000 after purchasing an additional 145,557 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

