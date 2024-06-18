Wrapped eETH Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.84 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $8.41 million and approximately $31.84 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,657.34 or 0.05612843 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH’s genesis date was November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,487,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,487,265.07555602. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,590.66810908 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $55,752,186.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

