Wrapped Matic Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Wrapped Matic token can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00000829 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Matic has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market capitalization of $81.00 million and $35.18 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Matic Token Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 151,006,387 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 152,308,604.74812493. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.5489795 USD and is down -10.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3309 active market(s) with $33,629,447.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

