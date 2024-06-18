Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Guggenheim

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Xponential Fitness Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE XPOF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 779,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,628. The company has a market cap of $729.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.04. Xponential Fitness has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

