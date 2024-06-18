Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 212,023 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 783,388 shares.The stock last traded at $15.87 and had previously closed at $15.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Friday, April 12th. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.04.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $1,351,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $29,776,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

