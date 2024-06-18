Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $20.50 on Major Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $20.50 or 0.00031430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $334.71 million and approximately $55.52 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcash has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00036680 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

