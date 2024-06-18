Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 403.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,740,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $353.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 11,559,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,936 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,809,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after acquiring an additional 585,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,047,000 after acquiring an additional 307,490 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 212,872 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

