Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $208.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

NASDAQ ZS opened at $184.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of -359.45 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.00. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.