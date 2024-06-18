Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $179.47 and last traded at $181.27. 737,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,243,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $258.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

