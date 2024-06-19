10,776 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.13. 1,155,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -121.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -469.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

