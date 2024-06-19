1,081 Shares in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $230.55 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $170.96 and a 12 month high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.42 and its 200 day moving average is $233.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays cut their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

