10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $46.62 Average PT from Analysts

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXG

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $71,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,732.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $289,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $19.77 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.87.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Free Report

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.