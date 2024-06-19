11,111 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Bought by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,424,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,903,000 after buying an additional 24,975,364 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield by 21.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $155,099.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,278,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.51. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $45.11.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

