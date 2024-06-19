17,414 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Comcast accounts for about 0.7% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

