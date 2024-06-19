1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Shares Down 9.2%

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 434,385 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 299,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

1847 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter. 1847 had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,352.73%.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC engages in the acquisition and management of small businesses in different industries. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Appliances, Construction, and Automotive Supplies. The Retail and Appliances segment provides a wide variety of appliance services including sales, delivery, installation, service and repair, extended warranties, and financing.

