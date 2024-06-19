2,253 Shares in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Bought by Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ESGV traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.37. 142,231 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

