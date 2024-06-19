2,750 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.65.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

BX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,143. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $87.40 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

