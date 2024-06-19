2,798 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.91. 250,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $109.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

