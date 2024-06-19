3,735 Shares in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Acquired by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Celsius by 4.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,683,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 52.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total transaction of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,776,696 shares of company stock valued at $107,920,209 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on Celsius from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $63.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.85. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

