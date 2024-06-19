3i Group plc (TGOPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on August 12th

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1937 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.

3i Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.

3i Group Company Profile

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

