3i Group plc (TGOPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.19 on August 12th

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1937 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.14.
3i Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. 3i Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.79.
3i Group Company Profile
