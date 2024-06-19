463,822 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) Purchased by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 463,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,208,000. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Advance Capital Management Inc. owned 13.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPMO stock opened at $88.63 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $88.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

