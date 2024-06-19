5,842 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $307,787,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,049,000. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,804,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $72,498,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $690,793,000 after buying an additional 1,458,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

