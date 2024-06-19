9,355 Shares in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) Bought by Prism Advisors Inc.

Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Prism Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBW traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 181,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,103. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $314.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.96.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF Profile

The Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (PBW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The WilderHill Clean Energy (AMEX) index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of companies involved in cleaner energy sources or energy conservation. PBW was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

