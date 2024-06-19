9,500 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Acquired by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.51. 952,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,344. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $22.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $837.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. SLM’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

