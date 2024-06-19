abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO)

abrdn Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
abrdn Global Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 68.9% annually over the last three years.
abrdn Global Income Fund Price Performance
FCO opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. abrdn Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.
About abrdn Global Income Fund
Abrdn Global Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
