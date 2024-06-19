Acala Token (ACA) Price Tops $0.0714

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $72.88 million and $2.08 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Acala Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

