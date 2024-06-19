Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AXDX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.64. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Tejara Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Accelerate Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

