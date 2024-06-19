Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Increased by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.50.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

ACN traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,215. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

