AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF) Short Interest Update

AddLife AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ADDLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AddLife AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDLF opened at C$7.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.94. AddLife AB has a 12 month low of C$7.94 and a 12 month high of C$7.94.

About AddLife AB (publ)

AddLife AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment, consumables, and reagents primarily to healthcare sector, research, colleges, and universities, as well as the food and pharmaceutical industries. The company operates through Labtech and Medtech segments. The Labtech segment offers products, solutions, and services in the areas of diagnostics, and biomedical research and laboratory equipment for plastic consumables, cell biology, reagents, lab, and other instruments.

